"Lunch Dad" to present checks that erase school lunch debt

Jeff Lew saw a problem. Seattle students were having trouble paying for their lunches. After paying off the $97 dollar debt at his child's school, he raised $50-thousand to pay off the debt for the entire district. Then he raised money for Tacoma and Spokane. His next goal? The entire state.  

Rebecca Perry, KING 9:25 AM. PDT August 25, 2017

