Yum! Seattle loves burgers more than any other city in the U.S.

Want a free burger this weekend? We're sure you do – Seattle was recently ranked the top burger-loving city in the U.S., and Postmates is celebrating.

According to NationalToday.com, Seattle was ranked first out of the top 40 hamburger-loving cities in the country.

With Sunday being National Hamburger Day, Postmates, a food delivery service, is giving out free burgers in honor of the prestigious ranking.

Here's the beef on how to score a free hamburger this Sunday: Download the Postmates app and order a burger from your favorite spot. The first 10,000 Seattleites who use the code "BURGERLOVE" will get theirs for free.

