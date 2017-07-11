Yes, Chipotle is (finally) testing queso

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. chips are arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, April 22, 2016. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on April 26. (Photo: Bloomberg, ?? 2016 Bloomberg Finance LP)

It's about time.

Chipotle has debuted test servings of queso in its New York City public test kitchen, according to the Huffington Post.

The brand reportedly refused to serve queso despite customer demand, due to its requirement of artificial ingredients.

According to the Huffington Post, Chipotle has now developed a queso that is free of artificial ingredients, meaning it differs from traditional queso. It reportedly has a thicker texture.

Business Insider reports that Chipotle started testing the queso on Monday. If you're lucky enough to visit the test kitchen, you can also try new salads and margaritas.

