WSU gets in on the ‘covfefe' joke, suggests new Ferdinand's flavor

WSU Pullman joked online they would be making a covfefe ice cream flavor.

PULLMAN, Wash. --- In case you haven’t heard, President Donald Trump tweeted last night something that has most people confused.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” Trump wrote in the tweet posted to his personal account overnight.

Since the leader of the free world’s Twitter misstep, people have taken to the internet to post their own jokes about what covfefe might mean.

That includes Washington State University. The school suggested on Twitter Wednesday they make an ice cream flavor named after the newly coined word.

#Covfefe sounds like a potential new flavor of Ferdinand’s Ice Cream. Coffee + Vanilla and double fudge chunks. 🍨🍦#LetsMakeIt #NomNomNom pic.twitter.com/0GOm2uzg1o — WSU Pullman (@WSUPullman) May 31, 2017

“#Covfefe sounds like a potential new flavor of Ferdinand’s Ice Cream. Coffee + Vanilla and double fudge chunks. #LetsMakeIt #NomNomNom,” the school tweeted.

We talked to the staff at Ferdinand’s Ice Cream and they said for now, they did not have plans to actually make the flavor but promised to suggest it to the “people in charge of the flavors.”

Ferdinand's is in the Food Quality Building on the Pullman campus. It serves old fashioned ice cream, coffee, espresso and sells their popular Cougar Cheese.

We can only hope that covfefe flavored ice cream will become a thing.

