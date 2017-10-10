What's For Lunch: Wicked Pies

When you see the big red truck with the ominous logo of what looks like a wolf - you know you've entered the land of Wicked Pies. Jessica, the woman behind the pizza, says she has been told that her pizza is the best New York style pizza on the west coast. From traditional to unique, Wicked Pies boasts a menu that can accommodate every taste bud and dietary restriction. For a look at their menu head to their website, http://www.wickedpies.com/

The truck locations and schedule is available on the Wicked Pies Facebook page.

