Thai-U-Up taking traditional Thai to the streets

Volcano chicken from Thai-U-Up. (Photo: KING)

It's a traditional Thai food truck with a clever name.

Thai-U-Up is taking mobile food to a whole new level showing up at places around Seattle for lunch and dinner. They’ve even expanded to offer take-out ordering from Uber Eats and Postmates.

Teddy and his wife run two trucks that frequent South Lake Union and spots on Elliot Avenue. We're linking their page for the full schedule, because you'll want to dig-in.

The pair have been working in restaurants since 2005 and decided four years ago to start their own business. Without enough money to open a restaurant they took their talents to the streets of Seattle.

Thai-U-Up offers several traditional Thai dishes including Pad Thai, Drunken noodles, and Pad See Lew. They are also known for their Crispy Garlic and Volcano Chicken. They offer varying levels of spice and they know how to season it just right.

