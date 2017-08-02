What's For Lunch: Jemil's Big Easy

Craving some Muffuletta or Etouffee? Cajun style cuisine is on a roll in Seattle on Jemil's Big Easy food truck.

Chef Jemil has been making muffulettas, gumbo, and jambalaya in Seattle for 21 years but his love for food all began as a boy in Louisiana.

He takes that love of food on the road and offers hefty plates at an affordable price. For example, his stuffed catfish comes with an entire fillet of fish, stuffed with cornbread and shrimp on jambalaya, smothered in sauce with crawfish all for about $13.

The flavors are spicy, savory and take you down to the bayou in every bite.

Click here for Jemil's Big Easy schedule and catering.

