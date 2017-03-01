What's For Lunch? Galaxy Donuts

Every Wednesday KING 5 features a different food truck to find out what's for lunch? But this week, it's more like what's for dessert.
The Galaxy Donuts food truck came to the studios to show us a traditional treat with a flair they claim to be out of this world.
Galaxy Donuts specializes in mini-donuts with a variety of toppings, like Fruity Pebbles cereal and S’mores. They have daily locations as well as custom orders.
Find Galaxy Donuts on Facebook or at eatgalaxydonuts.com.
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs