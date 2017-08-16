What's for Lunch: Alaskan Dumplings

Alaskan Dumplings brings authentic Russian cuisine to you on four wheels. (Photo: KING) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Alaskan Dumplings brings authentic Russian cuisine to you on four wheels.

What is an Alaskan dumpling? Nothing more than your standard Pierogi, but they are bite-sized bit of heaven. You can't just eat one.

Dennis, the man behind the dumplings, moved to the United States from Russia nine years ago. He had an idea to bring his favorite comfort food from home to the streets of Seattle - and we are so grateful he did.

He offers the standard potato and cheese pierogi, but also pork and beef with sweet and sour sauce. His specialty is the chicken dumpling smothered and buffalo sauce that he makes himself. Not too spicy with just the right amount of kick.

Alaskan Dumplings is found all around town, but you can get the schedule on their Facebook page.

Bon appétit!

© 2017 KING-TV