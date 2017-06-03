The wine for summer

Photo: Seattle Met/Bottlehouse (Photo: KING)

Charles Smith Wines Jet City came to KING 5 Saturday morning to talk about his famous rosé and a sold out event happening Saturday afternoon.



It's a wine that has become extremely popular, he says, because Americans are willing to try new things. He also gives the Food Network some credit.



The winery has grapes growing in Walla Walla and Seattle, but he said the only difference is the climate and how the grapes are handled.



A sold-out event Saturday will feature three bands, five food trucks, and 20 wineries to give everyone the ability to enjoy good wine and a good time, he said.

