The most popular game day foods by state

What's your go-to game day snack? (Photo: DirecTV)

SEATTLE – Normally, tailgating in Washington means barbecue, burgers, and beer. Maybe even some hot dogs.

But none of those claim the top spot in Washington when it comes to game day, according to DirecTV.

In Washington, the most popular food is a roast, which may be a Pacific Northwest thing. Oregon also favors roast best.

So, how exactly did DirecTV reach this conclusion? They combed through Instagram posts in 2015 to determine which snacks America was gobbling down during games. The most popular items by state were selected if mentioned along with #Gameday in a post, so the results aren’t super scientific, but it is surprising in a number of places.

For example, in Arkansas, it’s all about pancakes. In Rhode Island? Pumpkin pie. Nationwide, the most liked game day snack was Watermelon, which averaged 100 likes per post. For those who stick to a vegan diet, posts featuring vegan snacks were No. 2 on the most-liked list.

