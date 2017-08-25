The Boeing Classic goes farm to table

El Gaucho is creating sustainable meals thanks to a new farm run by Cedar Grove.

SNOQUALMIE - Food waste from last year's Boeing Classic golf tournament helped grow food for this year's event, thanks to a new farm in Redmond.

Sound Sustainable Farms was launched by Cedar Grove, a local company that has made organic compost from local food waste for decades. This is the farm's first growing season. The farm grows 78 different crops thanks to compost created from several restaurants in the Seattle area. Through Sound Sustainable Farms, Cedar Grove and some of its longtime customers like El Gaucho, Heartwood Provisions, and Ivar's Restaurants are closing the loop on organic recycling and producing locally sustainable food.

In 2016, the Boeing Classic diverted 51 tons of waste from the landfill. Since 2010, that amount is closer to 170 tons of food waste and recyclables. El Gaucho in Seattle is the featured restaurant inside the Dreamliner Lounge at the event and this year. The popular restaurant will serve produce straight from the farm.

"It's really amazing that we get to go to the farm and pick out our own produce," said Jonathan Garcia, Executive Chef at El Gaucho.

The farm is growing several fruits and vegetables like arugula, Chioggia beets, watermelons, raspberries, and squash. Garcia also says the farm will also soon start producing honey.

