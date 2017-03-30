SeattleMet: Portland's Salt and Straw will open a store in Seattle

This is Salt and Straw’s new store in West Hollywood; brace yourself for a Seattle compatriot later this year. Photo: Seattle Met via Salt and Straw’s Facebook page. (Photo: Javier, Liza)

It’s like the best dream ever, except it’s real: Salt and Straw, the Portland ice cream sensation, is coming to Seattle. Not for a popup, not for a one-week-only kind of engagement. The company is busy building a store in the Pike Motorworks project on Capitol Hill—in a window-filled corner at Pike and Boylston.

Salt and Straw owners (and cousins) Kim and Tyler Malek say the shop could be ready by the end of the summer. The company, founded in 2012, is pretty much an icon in Portland at this point; down-the-block lines are common at its three Rose City scoop shops, even in non–ice cream weather. (The Maleks’ soft serve counter, Wiz Bang Bar, is also spectacular.)

While the company added stores in San Francisco and Los Angeles recently, both Maleks have significant Seattle roots. Tyler grew up in Snohomish; Kim worked at Starbucks corporate, then worked with Jody Hall at Cupcake Royale. Like in its other towns, Salt and Straw Seattle will scoop both go-to flavors (sea salt with caramel ribbons, honey lavender, freckled Woodblock chocolate…) and just-for-Seattle creations. Tyler Malek has made an art form out of collaborating with local farmers, chefs, and confectioners, even the occasional butcher or brewer. I can’t wait to see what he does with Seattle’s food community. The coconut cream pie collab with Tom Douglas Restaurants was a pretty promising indication.

Salt and Straw is planning a few popups in the coming months to continue getting acquainted with Seattle. Stand by for details as those come together.

