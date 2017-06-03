Seattle Met: The Summer of Frosé (aka Frozen Rosé) Is Nigh

Photo: Seattle Met/Bottlehouse (Photo: KING)

Frosé. Frozen rosé. It’s one of those goofy portmanteaus I should mock, one of those no-shit-Sherlock trends one might ordinarily bypass for something that looks less like a Barbie dream beverage. But eff it. It’s rosé, summer’s best beverage, made into something cold and slushy. Here’s where to find it around town (okay, fine...mostly on Capitol Hill).

Revolution Wine

What began as a quiet rosé slushy on offer last summer became a beast with a life of its own: An urgent need for an extra freezer and the ceaseless whir of a blender punctuating the otherwise peaceful Pike/Pine wine bar and bottle shop. This year, Revolution’s owners promise they have the program dialed in, from the freezing and blending process to hardcore blenders and three freezers dedicated to cubes of rosé. The owners’ original version (cubes of rose ice, simple syrup, and the regular liquid rosé) pours year round and has since been joined by a pinot grigio version and a pina colada riff made with coconut and sauvignon blanc.

Bottlehouse

Madrona’s absurdly charming wine bar stays relentlessly abreast of wine trends (orange wine, Lillet obsessions of summer past). And, no surprise, Bottlehouse is going big on frosé this summer with its own recipe that starts with a properly dry rosé and adds in some citrus, a little sweetness, and proper slushification. This concoction is available as of June (aka now!) and are $1 off during happy hour. (You’ll also find it at sibling cafe Mr. West downtown later this month.)

