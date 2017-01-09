Seattle Met: Rachel's Ginger Beer coming to U Village

Rachel's Ginger Beer. (Photo: Custom)

SEATTLE – Lovers of ginger and carbonated flavor explosions, get ready – Rachel’s Ginger Beer is expanding to a fourth location in University Village.

The U Village store will open June 1, says founder Rachel Marshall. The location will operate next to the main Starbucks.

Marshall says Rachel’s Ginger Beer is collaborating with Portland’s Steven Smith Teamaker for tea-inspired flavors for the U Village location.

Read the entire article on Seattle Met.

