Seattle Met: A few ways to celebrate Pi Day in Seattle

Key Lime Pi (Photo: Seattle Met) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

This Tuesday March, 14 marks the celebration of Pi Day, an observance of the irrational constant that matches the date, but also a celebration of pizza and baked goods. These local businesses have their own (mildly) irrational ways of celebrating:

A la Mode Pies

Now with two locations in West Seattle and Phinney Ridge, the ardently pie-centric cafe will host a pie-eating competition for a chance to win a private piemaking class for 10 people. Juxtapose with your slice with some Caffe Umbria coffee and drop your email address for a chance to up your baking game.

Pie

Regarded for its savory pies (Anglophiles unite!) this tiny Fremont spot prides itself on providing handmade whole pies for every meal and occasion. On March 14, Pie will supply pi-themed pies and offer a special deal—a trio of mini pies for, you guessed it, $3.14.

To read the full list of sweet Pi places in Seattle, go to SeattleMet.com.

