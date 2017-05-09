Drink up: Seattle tops the charts with most breweries in U.S.

The pour at Silver City Brewery in Bremerton (Photo: Evening)

Beer drinkers in the Seattle have access to more breweries than any other metropolitan area in the United States according to a new study.

The study conducted by Datafiniti, found that cities in the Pacific Northwest and Colorado are the best for finding a frothy beverage.

Researchers counted how many breweries are in each major metropolitan area in the United States. The Seattle area came in at number one with 174 breweries, followed by Chicago with 158, Denver with 148, and Portland with 133.

However, when it came to the state rankings, Washington was number three with 337 breweries. California held the top spot with 687 breweries, and Colorado came in second with 348 breweries.

© 2017 KING-TV