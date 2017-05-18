Season's first Copper River Salmon flies into Seattle Friday

Copper River Salmon, May 18, 2012 (Photo: KING)

The season's first catch of Copper River Salmon in Alaska is arriving in Seattle Friday.

Alaska Airlines is flying the first shipment of the prized fish to Sea-Tac first thing in the morning - around 20,000 pounds of it.

The fish from Alaska’s Copper River Delta is considered a delicacy as it contains some of the highest fat content you can find, therefore making it tastier. The fish are shipped soon after they are pulled from the water to eagerly awaiting restaurants and customers. Copper River Salmon can go for $60 per pound or more.

Following the ceremonial arrival of the first Copper River Salmon, three of Seattle's top executive chefs - Stuart Lane of Spinasse/Artusi, John Sundstrom of Lark, and David Yeo with Wild Ginger - will compete for the best salmon recipe in the annual "Copper Chef Cook-off."

If you get your hands on some prized Copper River Salmon, here are a few recipes to put your culinary skills to work.

