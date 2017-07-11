Salt & Straw announces second Seattle location

This is Salt and Straw’s new store in West Hollywood; brace yourself for a Seattle compatriot later this year. Photo: Seattle Met via Salt and Straw’s Facebook page.

It's official, Seattle: There will be not one—but two—Salt & Straw ice cream shops opening in the city later this year.



The Portland-based ice cream shop made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook.

The company announced a new location on Capitol Hill earlier this year. Tuesday's announcement was for a second store, coming to 5420 Ballard Avenue NW in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood.

Both locations are expected to open this winter.



If you want to start salivating now, check out the list of some of the scoop shop's popular flavors.



Salt & Straw scoop shops are already open in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Portland.

