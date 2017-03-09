Recall of dog food tainted by death drug widened

(Photo: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

A pet food maker is widening its recall of canned dog food due to fears it may be contaminated by a euthanasia drug,

Evanger's has added two other varieties of its dog food after pentobarbital was detected in one lot of 12-ounce cans of Hunk of Beef Au Jus, which was recalled last month. Five dogs fell ill and one died, the company said, as five lots were pulled off the shelves.

The wider recall includes 12-ounce cans of Braised Beef Chunks and Against the Grain’s Pulled Beef, They are sold online and at boutique pet stores across the U.S., with the bar codes 20107 and 80001, respectively. They were manufactured between December 2015 and last January, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

All are cans packed by hand, not machine.

The FDA reported that it found pentobarbital in two Evanger's cans manufactured in the same plants and using beef from the same supplier as the first batch. Its inspection of the meat supplier's facilities found that there "appear to have systems in place to ensure that euthanized animals are segregated from animal protein going for animal food use."

"In spite of this voluntary, expanded recall, our entire Evanger's family remains very optimistic for our strong future and serving our customers to the very best of our abilities," Holly Sher, president and owner of the Illinois-based company said in a written statement.

After the initial recall, Evanger's announced it was severing ties with its supplier after four decades.

Other effects of consuming pentobarbital are drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea and the inability to stand, the FDA said.

People who purchased the recalled products may return the cans for a full refund.

USA Today