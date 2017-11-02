Kickin' Boot in Ballard closes after 5 years

Kickin' Boot Whiskey Kitchen in Ballard. (Photo: KING)

The Kickin’ Boot Whiskey Kitchen in Ballard permanently closed its doors last week.

The southern-style restaurant and whiskey bar closed after five years due to “financial hardship,” according to a post on the Kickin’ Boot’s website.

“Unfortunately, due to many obstacles, the time has come to make the difficult decision,” the owners wrote.

Kickin’ Boot gift cards can be redeemed at the Matador or the Ballard Annex.

