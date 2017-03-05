It's the perfect time of year to enjoy oysters

Credit: Kristian Marson

SEATTLE - The water is cold right now making it a perfect time of year to enjoy oysters. Seattle is unique because it has some of the best oyster bars in the country with Washington being one of the few places in the world that are home to all major edible oysters.

Chef Brad Dickinson of PEARL Seafood and Oyster Bar says the first step in pairing adult beverages with oysters is finding something you like to drink. From there, he recommends finding something cold and crisp like Stella Artois or a Sauvignon Blanc.

For the month of March, PEARL will work with local farms, authors and businesses to celebrate Oyster Madness. Starting March 6, the restaurant will have dining specials and host a number of shucking classes, competitions, and special events.

If you'd like to try to cook oysters yourself, try this baked parmesan oyster recipe from PEARL:

For stuffing:

1/2 stick softened butter

1 T chopped parsley

1 T chopped garlic

1/4 cup grated parmesan

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup croutons - crushed

Combine butter, parsley, garlic, parmesan and Worcestershire sauce. Mix well

12 freshly shucked medium oysters

Instructions:

Place 1 T of stuffing mix on each oyster and place in broiler until golden-brown and slightly crispy. (About 5 minutes)

Arrange on service platter and serve immediately.

Mignonette Sauce for 1/2 shell oysters:

1/2 cup champagne vinegar

1 T finely minced shallots

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/2 tsp. fresh ground ginger

Copyright 2017 KING