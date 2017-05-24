Hungry? Portland has the best burger in America

Stanich's (photo: Google Maps)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Rejoice, Portland. When it comes to delectable burgers, the Rose City is No. 1.

At least that's what Kevin Alexander, the national food critic at Thrillist, thinks.

After visiting 30 different cities and eating 330 distinct burgers over the past year, Alexander ranked Nick's Cheeseburger with Grilled Onions at Stanich's as the best burger in America.

He not only ranked the burger at Stanich's No. 1, he also called it a "national treasure."

The Double Burger a L'Americaine at Little Bird Bistro also made Alexander's Top 100, checking in at No. 43.

Here's what Alexander wrote about the burger at Stanich's:

The Portland burger trip was third out of 30 cities. I was relatively fresh and inexperienced. I didn't know how to plan my days, I didn't know how much of each burger to eat, I didn't know that you should never try and eat burgers on a Monday, (because restaurants are all closed), I didn't know anything. My longtime colleague Andy Kryza recommended I go straight from the airport to Stanich's, and told me he'd pick me up there, so I rolled in around 11am just as things were getting going. A few construction workers sat at a random table, barely paying attention to SportsCenter on the TV above. No one else was in there. What I had at 11am amongst those construction workers and old-school pennants was otherworldly. The sesame bun was griddled perfectly, preventing the somewhat messy burger from leaking through and getting soggy. The ground chuck had a good crisp edge, and the grilled onions, which must sit marinating in something, melded with the American cheese for that perfect diner burger mix. Normally, we'd stop there, but Stanich's does not yield. On the top bun, they use a combination of mayo and mustard while on the bottom, it's mayo and red relish. The end result is a mixture of sweet and salty flavors I haven't experienced anywhere else. In fact, I didn't even see the hamburger dill pickles sitting on the side until after I ate the whole damn thing, but it didn't matter. This burger is a national treasure. This burger at an old mom-and-pop sports bar that's been sitting in a random Oregon neighborhood since 1949 is the best burger in America.

Here's what he wrote about the burger at Little Bird Bistro:

You must get this burger with American cheese, and not the brie they recommend. It is essential! And then you must eat this entire hyper balanced and delicious burger and then ask Gabriel Rucker about his tattoos.

Alexander spent some time in Portland, sampling burgers all over the city. He also ranked the Top 11 burgers in Portland. Use it as a guide the next time you're craving a burger.

Top 11 burgers in Portland

11. Bit House Burger

Restaurant: Bit House Saloon

Address: 727 Southeast Grand Avenue

10. Clyde Burger

Restaurant: Clyde Common

Address: 1014 Southwest Stark Street

9. Classic Burger

Restaurant: Mississippi Studios and Bar Bar

Address: 3943 North Mississippi Avenue

8. The Slowburger

Restaurant: Slow Bar

Address: 533 Southeast Grande Avenue

7. Single Cheeseburger

Restaurant: Helvetia Tavern

Address: 10275 Northwest Helvetia Road

6. Limento Double Cheeseburger

Restaurant: Trifecta Tavern

Address: 726 Southeast 6th Avenue

5. Classic Cheeseburger

Restaurant: TILT

Address: 1355 Northwest Everett Street

4. Flat Top Burger

Restaurant: Imperial

Address: 410 Southwest Broadway

3. Get Yo Bread Up

Restaurant: Stoopid Burger

Address: 3441 North Vancouver Avenue

2. Double Burger A L'Americaine

Restaurant: Little Bird Bistro

Address: 219 Southwest 6th Avenue

1. 'Nick's' Cheeseburger with Grilled Onions

Restaurant: Stanich's

Address: 4915 Northeast Fremont Street

