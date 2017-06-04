Guys in the kitchen: Chicken parmesan

KING 5's Jim Guy learns how to make chicken parmesan with Mariners Head Chef Chef Jeremy Bryant. (Photo: KING)

KING 5's Jim Guy is in the kitchen and learns how to make chicken parmesan with Mariners Head Chef Jeremy Bryant with Rain City Catering.

Chef Jeremy Bryant's Chicken Parmesan

Ingredients:

Chicken breast

Fresh grated Parmesan

Mozzarella cheese

Olive or Canola oil

Marinara sauce

Seasoned flour mixed to taste (mix flour, salt, pepper, granulated garlic)

Egg wash (3 eggs, tbsp. of heavy cream)

Bread crumbs mixed to taste (mix Italian bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, Panko bread crumbs)

How to prepare it:

Coat chicken breast in flour mixture, then into the egg wash, then into bread crumbs.

Heat olive or Canola oil in a pan, then sear the breast until golden brown (about 1 minute each side).

Top with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and a little Parmesan cheese.

Bake in the oven at 350 for 15 minutes.

