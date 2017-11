Molly Moon's (Photo: KING)

Free ice cream if you vote? Sign us up.

Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream is offering voters a free scoop if you bring in the paper stub from your mail-in ballot.

The offer is good only on Tuesday, November 7.

Find a Molly Moon’s location near you here. Planning tip: The ice cream shop posted that their Madrona location is closed until Thursday for maintenance.

