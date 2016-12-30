KING
Festive drink recipes for New Year's Eve entertaining

Poco Wine Spirits bartender Shane Kodad shares drink recipes perfect for NYE parties.

Brian M. Westbrook , KING 7:53 PM. PST December 30, 2016

Looking for a unique cocktail recipe for your New Year's Eve party? Poco Wine + Spirits bartender Shane Kodad stopped KING 5 with a few suggestions.

Urban Hike
2 oz gin
1/2 oz green chartruse
1/4 oz simple syrup
1/2 oz lime juice
Rosemary
Ground black pepper

Hummingbrid
1 1/2 oz vodka
1/2 oz aperal
1 oz grapefruit juice.
3 dashes orange bitters

Champagne Cocktail
3 dashes Angostura bitters
1 oz Chambord
Top with sparkling wine

Mondana Ricco
1 oz Rye Whiskey
1 oz Campari
1 oz Amaro Nonino

Poco Wine + Spirits is hosting a free New Year's Eve celebration at the Capitol Hill, Seattle restaurant and bar. Visit their Facebook Page for more information.

