Festive drink recipes for New Year's Eve entertaining

Looking for a unique cocktail recipe for your New Year's Eve party? Poco Wine + Spirits bartender Shane Kodad stopped KING 5 with a few suggestions.
Urban Hike
2 oz gin
1/2 oz green chartruse
1/4 oz simple syrup
1/2 oz lime juice
Rosemary
Ground black pepper
Hummingbrid
1 1/2 oz vodka
1/2 oz aperal
1 oz grapefruit juice.
3 dashes orange bitters
Champagne Cocktail
3 dashes Angostura bitters
1 oz Chambord
Top with sparkling wine
Mondana Ricco
1 oz Rye Whiskey
1 oz Campari
1 oz Amaro Nonino
Poco Wine + Spirits is hosting a free New Year's Eve celebration at the Capitol Hill, Seattle restaurant and bar. Visit their Facebook Page for more information.
