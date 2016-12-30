Festive drink recipes for New Year's Eve entertaining

Photo: Thinkstock. (Photo: Custom)

Looking for a unique cocktail recipe for your New Year's Eve party? Poco Wine + Spirits bartender Shane Kodad stopped KING 5 with a few suggestions.

Urban Hike

2 oz gin

1/2 oz green chartruse

1/4 oz simple syrup

1/2 oz lime juice

Rosemary

Ground black pepper

Hummingbrid

1 1/2 oz vodka

1/2 oz aperal

1 oz grapefruit juice.

3 dashes orange bitters

Champagne Cocktail

3 dashes Angostura bitters

1 oz Chambord

Top with sparkling wine

Mondana Ricco

1 oz Rye Whiskey

1 oz Campari

1 oz Amaro Nonino

Poco Wine + Spirits is hosting a free New Year's Eve celebration at the Capitol Hill, Seattle restaurant and bar. Visit their Facebook Page for more information.

Copyright 2016 KING