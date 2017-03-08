PICK-QUICK gives customers a deal on its birthday

Credit: Hedwig in Washington | Wikimedia

A Puget Sound drive-in is celebrating its 68th anniversary by giving customers a big deal and giving back to thoes in need.

PICK-QUICK is offering $0.49 hamburgers and $0.68 cheeseburgers at its Auburn location on Wednesday and Sodo location on Saturday.

The one catch: you have to buy fries or a beverage to get the deal. But it's all for a good cause.

"We are pleased to donate all proceeds from the promotion to Northwest Harvest," said Gerard Centioli, President & CEO of Pick Quick Development Company.

The first Pick-Quick was established in the Fife area in 1949.

Copyright 2017 KING