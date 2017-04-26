Coming home: Uwajimaya's Kai Market to open in South Lake Union

Seafood at Kai Market. (Photo: Kai Market)

Just nine months after it was originally announced, the highly anticipated Kai Market will open in Seattle's South Lake Union next Wednesday, May 3. According to Eater Seattle, the Uwajimaya spin-off will join other food establishments at the 400 Fairview Building, such as Meat and Bread, Caffe Ladro, Bar Harbor Finestkind Provisions, and Mbar.

Uwajimaya is an Asian specialty supermarket located near Pioneer Square and has been serving Seattle's international community since 1928. Kai Market will be a smaller version of the store, but plans to be more accessible in terms of offering more grab-and-go items designed for the busy Seattleite.

In addition, the market will offer beer and kombucha on tap, tanks with live seafood, a fishmonger to provide fillet and sashimi options, and a poke bar.

"Kai Market is about options," Denise Moriguchi, president of Uwajimaya Inc., said in a release. "We were excited to try something new and loved the idea of a store with a smaller, more intimate footprint in a growing, vibrant neighborhood like South Lake Union."

Kai Market will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed Sunday. The address is 400 Fairview Avenue North.

© 2017 KING-TV