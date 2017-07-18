Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bites will be your next sugar rush

(Photo: General Mills)

One of America's most popular cereals is about to take over the frozen foods section.

From milkshakes to build-your-own ice cream and frozen yogurt add-ins, childhood favorites are popping up everywhere.

To take advantage of the craze, General Mills has added yet another product to its long line of cereal snacks: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bites.

According to a blog announcing new products available this summer, General Mills said the cereal bites will be found in your grocery store’s frozen section. So all you have to do is buy a box, pop them in the microwave for 30 seconds, then take a trip back to your childhood. Saturday morning cartoons aren’t required, but we figure they can only enhance the experience.

New Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bites will be out by the end of the month! They are soft donut bites with a sweet cinnamon filling. A post shared by @candyhunting on Jul 11, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

© 2017 WCNC.COM