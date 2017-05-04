Celebrating Cinco de Mayo may add to your waistline

An inside look at the so-called "best burrito in America." (Photo: evening magazine)

If your Cinco de Mayo celebration includes a trip to a Mexican restaurant in the US you might want to bring your calorie counter.

We calculated the calories of a chicken burrito with beans, salsa, and cheese at some popular chain restaurants, using the nutrition information from the restaurants' own websites.

Burritos at Chipotle, Taco Bell and Azteca all came in between 420 to 470 calories.

That's not a huge dent in your diet when you consider the government recommendations for a moderately active male aged 36 to 40 is 2,600 calories a day. It’s 2,000 for a woman in the same age group.

But who can stop at one burrito?

If you eat 4 ounces of chips you're adding about 540 calories – 230 of those from fat.

If you add a half cup of guacamole, the non-profit group Livestrong Foundation says you can add 155 calories. One tablespoon of sour cream ticks your total up another 31 calories: 54 from fat.

So, if you're eating a 450 calorie burrito with chips, guacamole, and sour cream, you’re easily consuming 1,000 calories or more.

Want to wash it down with an 8 ounce margarita on the rocks? You're drinking another 455 calories, putting your calorie count for one meal at over 1,600.

