Blue Bell offers Christmas Cookies flavor

Blue Bell Christmas Cookies

SAN ANTONIO - Blue Bell unveiled its “Christmas Cookies” flavor Monday in a Twitter post.

The flavor described as “sugar cookie flavored ice cream with chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies, red sprinkles, and a green icy swirl”.

Blue Bell said in the post the flavor will be offered in stores starting Monday.

Christmas is just around the corner, but our Christmas Cookies Ice Cream is in stores beginning today! #bluebellicecream pic.twitter.com/vDIBO03uOz — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) October 23, 2017

