Bent Bine to be Mason County's only brewery

Todd, left, and Tim Masbruch arrange some of the equipment they already have in their brewery. The brothers are opening the Bent Bine Brewery in Belfair. Photo: Steve Zugschwerdt / Special to the Kitsap Sun. (Photo: Steve Zugschwerdt, Custom)

BELFAIR, Wash. — Still months from opening, a new Belfair business has already spread through the grapevine.

Make that the hop vine.

"Belfair seems real excited to have a brewery," said Vaughn resident Tim Masbruch, owner of the future Bent Bine Brewery.

Masbruch plans to open his much-anticipated watering hole this spring in a Highway 3 location next to the Mason County Sheriff's Office. When the taps start flowing, Bent Bine will become Mason County's only brewery (Grove Street Brewhouse in Shelton recently shut down).

Masbruch has brewed beer at home since the 1980s, while working as a general contractor. He and brother Tod pieced together plans for Bent Bine over the past two years. They selected the Belfair location because there are few breweries nearby, and the highway will provide a constant stream of customers.

Tod believes the brewery will be well-positioned to tap into the growing tourist trade on Hood Canal.

"There's just so much to do out here," Tod said. "You see more and more traffic coming through."

Taking advantage of Tim's construction skills, the Masbruchs are building out the 3,000-square-foot brewery themselves. The brewhouse will be outfitted with a 10-barrel brewing system capable of producing enough beer to satisfy customers in the tasting room and allowing Bent Bine to gradually expand into distribution.

The tasting room features a poured concrete bar and wood accents. Visitors will have the option to sip their brew on a fenced outdoor patio when the weather warms. The brothers are shooting for an inviting but simple setting.

"We don't want it to look like a tavern," Tod said. "We want it to be about the beer."

Project updates can be found on the Bent Bine Brewery Facebook page.

Brewing for a cause

Bremerton's Adam Smith is a brewer on a mission.

After serving more than 20 years in the Navy, Smith decided to pursue his passion for beer making in 2015, opening a tiny nano-brewery in his shop near Wildcat Lake. Beers from Smitty's Brewing can now be found in two stores on the Kitsap Peninsula, and Smith has pledged to donate 5 percent of his yearly profit to helping homeless veterans.

For now, Smitty's is producing small batches in a handful of varieties, but Smith said interest is growing in the beer and the cause.

"The potential is there for it to take off," he said.

Twenty-two-ounce bottles from Smitty's Brewing are available at R&H Market at Seabeck Highway and Newberry Hill Road. Local Boys Taproom in Gig Harbor also carries the beer. Smith provides growler fills at his brewery.

For information, go to smittysbrewing.com.

Silver City climbing brewery ranks

Nearly 350 Washington breweries produced beer last year. Only seven brewed more than Silver City.

The Bremerton brewery rolled out 13,555 barrels (about 420,000 gallons) of beer in 2016, hopping to No. 8 on the list of Washington's largest producers, according to data from state Liquor and Cannabis Board. Silver City recently expanded its Auto Center brewing facility and has extended distribution statewide.

"We are equally humbled by and proud of the growth we’ve experienced here at Silver City," brewery staff wrote in an email Friday. "We know Washington craft beer fans have a lot of great options in our state and we appreciate everyone who’s enjoyed our beers through the years. It wouldn’t be possible without great people."

Copyright 2016 Kitsap Sun