New cookbook could tempt you to eat your veggies

cook book

Heather Bosch, KING 8:32 PM. PDT May 09, 2017

A new cookbook could tempt you to eat your veggies.

Pacific Northwest Chef and Author Kim O'Donnell's new cookbook, PNW Veg: 100 Vegetable Recipes Inspired by the Local Bounty of the Pacific Northwest, has just been released.

