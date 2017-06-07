Five summer reads from Bill Gates

File photo: Microsoft mogul Bill Gates (Photo: Thomas Sampson/Getty Images/AFP)

As summer temperatures rise, hopefully time for reading does, too.



Just in time for that, our favorite nerd Bill Gates released his top five summer reads through the King County Library System.



Topping his list this year: Trevor Noah's "Born A Crime."



"Summer is a great time to escape: to the beach, to the mountains, or to the world of a great book," Gates said in the library's announcement. "This year, I found myself drawn even more than usual to books that took me outside (and I don’t mean the great outdoors). The books on this year’s summer reading list pushed me out of my own experiences, and I learned some things that shed new light on how our experiences shape us and where humanity might be headed."



J.D. Vance's "Hillbilly Elegy" came in second, followed by Maylis de Kerangal's "The Heart," Yuval N. Harari's "Homo Deus," and Jimmy Carter's "A Full Life."



Check out the full list with checkout instructions from the library.

