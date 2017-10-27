Amanda Grace and sister talk 'unbreakable bond'

As Sisters Week continues on KING 5, Amanda Grace introduces us to her younger sister, Jessi Cruickshank.

Jessi hosts a network daytime talk show in Canada, and a game show called Canada’s Smartest Person. But her latest projects are her newborn twins, identical boys Rio and Dre.

Amanda and Jessi are less than two years apart and have been close since childhood.

While they both ended up in careers on television, they’re very different in many ways.

They talk about their relationship, being mothers and the bond of sisterhood.

