6-year-old decorates children's graves with Easter eggs

6-year-old, Brynlee places flowers on graves at Lakeview Memorial Park. Pic. Pam Hall (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – For 6-year-old, Brynlee, of Winston-Salem a trip to visit a loved one buried at a cemetery turned into something more.

Brynlee took a trip to the graveyard at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro with her grandmother, Pam Hall. She noticed something was missing from a lot of the graves – flowers.

She knew in her heart that all the graves should have flowers. They needed something bright to remember loved ones. That’s when she asked her grandmother if they could bring extra flowers for their next visit.

The next visit turned out to be on Easter weekend. Brynlee took flowers out of a basket and covered as many of the graves that didn’t have flowers. She also visited the children’s section and placed flowers on the graves and also Easter eggs.

Hall said, “Sharing this time with her makes a difficult time - Blessed.” Brynlee has just taught us all a lesson in love and that a random act of kindness goes a long way.

