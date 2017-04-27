Celebrate 'Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day' with this kid-friendly meal

Thursday is “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.” After a long day at the office, what better way to wind down than cooking a kid-friendly meal with your little ones?
The Olive Garden recommends making grilled chicken piadina, an Italian-style flatbread.
Ingredients:
• 4 Piadinas (thin pizza crust or flat bread)
• 1 lb. of fresh chicken breasts
• 1 teaspoon of olive oil
• 2 cups of fresh spinach
• ¼ cup of Fontina cheese, shredded
• ¼ cup of Asiago cheese, shredded
• ½ cup of parmesan cheese, grated
• ¼ cup of mozzarella cheese, shredded
• 1 tablespoon of milk
• 1 tablespoon of Olive Garden’s Signature Italian Dressing
• 1 tablespoon of basil pesto
• 2 tablespoons of sundried tomatoes, packed in olive oil and drained
• ¼ cup of Montamore cheese, shredded
• ¼ cup of Romano cheese, shredded
• ¼ cup of smoked mozzarella cheese, shredded
• ¼ cup of smoked provolone cheese, shredded
• Salt, to taste
• Pepper, to taste
Directions
• Season your chicken with salt and pepper.
• Heat olive oil in a medium-high heat sauté pan. Place chicken in the center. Cook thoroughly, approximately on 5-6 minutes on each side. Once cooked, cut chicken into bite-size pieces.
• In a separate sauté pan, heat olive oil, then add fresh spinach. Sauté until tender.
• Melt the Fontina, Asiago, mozzarella and half of the parmesan cheese over low heat in a sauce pot. Add a small amount of milk to help keep the consistency smooth. Add Italian dressing, sundried tomatoes and pesto.
• Spread melted cheese mixture on one half of each piadina.
• Top with ¼ of the grilled chicken and ¼ of the sautéed spinach.
• Sprinkle Montamore, Romano, smoked mozzarella, smoked provolone and remaining parmesan cheeses over the chicken and spinach.
• Heat a large sauté pan with a small amount of olive oil.
• Fold piadina in half and place in the center of the pan.
•Cook for approximately 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
• Remove from heat, and cut into 4-6 triangular pieces. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
• Enjoy!
