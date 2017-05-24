Bug Week: Keeping your family and pets safe from ticks

Experts warn about this year's tick season

Do you see eights legs, one round body and a whole lot of squirming? It could be a tell-tale sign that you have come into contact with a tick.

As summer approaches, we are getting into the prime season for the critters. Experts said this season could be the worst in a long time.

Ticks like to crawl up tall grass, which is how they latch onto wildlife, pets and humans.

Here in the Inland Northwest, ticks are common, but rarely carry disease. However, the wet spring may help the spread of the tiny pest. Experts said ticks are hardy; They can survive rough winters and thrive in a cool, wet spring.

If a tick does manage to bite you, it can latch on and burrow into the skin. If it is left long enough, it can become engorged.

In other parts of the country, ticks can carry Lyme Disease. Fortunately, that is not common here in our region. The Inland Northwest sees more Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and we also face the threat of tick paralysis if we get enough bites.

Experts worried about deadly virus Powassan

Experts also warn people could suffer a deadly virus called Powassan, which is carried by the same tick that harbors Lyme Disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, victims of Powassan can suffer from inflammation of the brain and meningitis. This can last anywhere from a week to a month after they are bitten with a tick that has the disease.

The CDC said over the last 10 years, there have been 75 cases of Powassan reported in the United States.

Tips to avoid contracting the illness include:

• Stay out of busy, high grass areas

• Use insect repellant

• Check pets for ticks





How to keep pets safe from ticks

Here in the Inland Northwest, pets may be the ones to suffer the most from ticks.

Dr. Linsey Sutton of Affordable Pet Dental said there are great medicines to protect pets, but warned about some sold in big box stores or online. She said they could be fake. Sutton recommended getting medicine through licensed veterinarians.

Tips for checking your pets for ticks:

• Take off your dog or cat’s collar – It is easier to spot any ticks on the neck that way

• Work your way from the head to the tail -- Part the dog’s hair along the way

• Pay special attention to your pet’s ears – Ticks can burrow deep inside them

• Look for ticks immediately after spending time outdoors with your pets, especially in tall grasses