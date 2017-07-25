KING
Book lovers of all ages invited to KCLS' Reading Party Tuesday

Kelsey Caulfield , KING 8:38 AM. PDT July 25, 2017

Looking for a relaxing way to enjoy the beautiful weather Tuesday? Well, King County Public Library System has just the thing.

Readers of all ages are encouraged to pack a blanket and their favorite summer book and head to the Reading Party at Des Moines Beach Park.

“Reading parties are a great way to share your love of reading in a relaxing, fun atmosphere,” according to the KCLS website.

The library says a local DJ will be spinning soothing jams for the gathering. 

Light refreshments will also be provided.

Festivities are scheduled from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

