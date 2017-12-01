WATCH LIVE
On Air 3:50PM
46
Seattle, WA
Menu
This is a truncated article title that goes in the header of the page.
KING Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 KING-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Shining the spotlight on Autism

01 / 01
01 / 01

Featured Galleries

Take a tour inside HGTV's Dream Home 2018 in Gig Harbor (Gallery)
EVENING
MANdustrial hair salon is the ultimate man cave (Gallery)
EVENING
Movie sequels to look forward to in 2018 (Gallery)
EVENING
Miss Marjorie's Steel Drum Plantains are made locally and with love (Gallery)
EVENING
Doney Memorial Pet Clinic
EVENING
MainVue Homes to build charity house for Seattle Children's
EVENING
© 2018 KING-TV. All Rights Reserved.