VOTE NOW: Top 10 names for April's baby giraffe revealed

Photo Courtesy of Animal Adventure Park Facebook Page

The results are in!

Round one of voting on what to name April the giraffe's calf is complete.

Drumroll please...

The top 10 names in alphabetical order are:

"Alyssa's Choice" Apollo Geoffrey Gio Harpur Noah Ollie Patch Patches Unity

Animal Adventure Park announced the names Tuesday evening.

The second and final round of voting has already started. You can help pick the name by voting HERE.

Animal Adventure Park says it hopes to have a name for the baby giraffe by May 1.

