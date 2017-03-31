You can play 'Ms. Pac Man' on Google Maps

Google Maps transformed their maps into Pac-Man for April Fool's Day. (Photo: Google Maps)

There is a reason Google rules when it comes to celebrating April Fools' Day.

Case in point: go to Google Maps right now and you can play a game (or several) of Ms. Pac-Man, the classic arcade game and follow-up to the popular Pac-Man.

At the lower left of Maps on a browser, next to Earth, you'll see an image of Ms. Pac-Man that reads "Insert Coin." It will then evaluate the map and redesign it into a level from the game. If the location currently shown doesn't have enough streets to work, you can choose a random location or pick a specific city.

Google's love of video games goes well beyond April Fools' Day. For example, search "do a barrel roll" and the screen will do a 360-degree turn, in honor of the classic Nintendo series Star Fox. Type in "zerg rush" — a nod to the Blizzard game StarCraft — and you'll see several O's from the Google logo drop down and starting eating away at search results.

Also, props to Google for choosing the better of the Pac-Man games. Seriously, Ms. Pac-Man was way better than the original.

