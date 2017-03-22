KING
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant epically flubs puzzle with one letter missing

Erin Jensen, USA TODAY , WUSA 11:34 AM. PDT March 22, 2017

Boy, are we glad our epic fails aren't captured on television.

On Tuesday's episode of Wheel of Fortune, one contestant's victory was close enough to taste. He had just one letter remaining in the puzzle that was the title of Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, A Streetcar Named Desire. He was only missing an "M."

The problem is "NA_ED" also looks like it could be "naked," at least to this contestant. So, he guessed a "K."

Nope, Twitter couldn't believe it either.

