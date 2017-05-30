What's For Lunch? STACKS Burgers

(Photo: Kay, Kristin)

In this edition of "What's for Lunch," we go inside STACKS Burgers. They are so committed to the art of the burger, your meal is constructed by "Burger Architects."

STACKS has a brick-and-mortar store located in Federal Way, but they decided to take their delicious show on the road recently with their food truck. They also cater, bringing 'stacks' of flavor to you!

The key to a good STACKS burger is the use of fresh, Northwest ingredients; including Tillamook cheese and buns from the Essential Baking Company. It's not just our opinion, either. They were named Bite of Seattle's "Best Food Truck" in 2016.

Find out more about STACKS Burgers and check out their upcoming location calendar here.

