VIDEO: Angry pedestrian gets dose of instant karma, runs into pole

One raging pedestrian's cartoonish run-in with a streetlight pole in Australia is getting millions of views on YouTube. (Photo: ChrisSmithOne77 via YouTube)

Call it karma or divine intervention. One raging pedestrian's cartoonish run-in with a streetlight pole in Australia is gaining millions of views online.

The incident was all caught on dashboard camera and posted on YouTube by user ChrisSmithOne77.

It shows the driver approaching a stoplight where a pedestrian walking his dog begins walking across the street.

You see the pedestrian start wagging his finger and gesturing angrily at the driver, then bam!

He was so distracted with raving at the driver that he didn't notice the pole he was walking toward and ran right into it.

After his run-in, he approached the driver's vehicle shaking his fists, then walked off.

The video has garnered more than 6,000,000 views on YouTube and is trending on Twitter.

Check it out below:

© 2017 WVEC-TV