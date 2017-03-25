Va. woman buys lotto ticket on a whim, wins $1,000,000

Emma McGee (Photo: Virginia Lottery)

POQUOSON, VA. (WVEC) -- - "It was just a whim," said Emma McGee about the lottery ticket she purchased. That ticket ended up being worth $1 million.

McGee bought the 100X the Money ticket from the Denbigh Food Mart, on Denbigh Blvd. The store will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

She didn't think much about the ticket, until she got home and scratched it. That's when she discovered that she had won the game's $1 million prize.

"It's unreal. I fell on the floor," she said. "I was really excited. I'm still processing it."

The 100X the Money game has prizes ranging from $30 to $10 million. The odds of winning any money from the game at 1 in 2.78.

McGee was given the choice of taking the full $1 million over 30 years or at one-time cash payment of $630,915 before taxes. She chose the one-time cash payment.

© 2017 WVEC-TV