Traditional culture influences new age fashion in Vietnam

(Photo: Sillman, Jason, NBC)

Stunning new fashion was on display Monday at the Vietnam Museum of History in Hanoi.

The show, named “SON” or “RED” attempted to bridge traditional cultural values in the creative process of Vietnamese fashion design.

In the antique atmosphere of the national museum of Vietnamese history, fashion designer Xuan Thu introduced her three latest collections. Thu says the collections are a statement of her connection with the traditional culture of Vietnam.

Thu combined materials such as brocade, raw silk, and chiffon with contemporary designs.

With this collection, she hopes to merge traditional cultures closer to the public.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM