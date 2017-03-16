Tokyo Olympics 2020: No souvenirs in sight yet

Posters are announcing the Olympics in 2020, but where are the refrigerator magnets and the plush toys? (Photo: Custom)

TOKYO - We searched stores, railway stations, and malls, but couldn't find a single Tokyo Olympics 2020 souvenir. Plenty of posters and banners yes, but no T-shirts, key chains or hats.

It says something about the difference between Japanese and Americans when it comes to hawking souvenirs and bric-a-brac associated with any Olympic Games. American retailers can't wait to sell you stuff, even if there are 1224 days to go before the event!

We traveled on an AGT (Automated Guideway Transit) through Odaiba, a neighborhood on a peninsula sticking into Tokyo Bay. Officials plan to build the Olympic Athletes Village here. An AGT has no human driver, but is constantly monitored, so officials tell us "not to worry."

The XXXII Summer Olympiad will take place July 24 to August 9, 2020.

