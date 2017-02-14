The secrets behind 75 years of marriage

Pearl and Ralph Stahlberg, married for 75 years and two days, share their simple tips to wedded bliss. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The sad truth is a marriage, in the United States, lasts on average all but eight years.

That is something completely lost on many in The Greatest Generation.

I met a couple today (Valentine’s Day) that has been married for 75 years and two days. I wanted to talk to them so I could share with you the holy grail of couple’s advice. What makes it work? So let's get to it. Let's sit down Pearl and Ralph Stahlberg.

It took about 15 minutes, or really three questions, for me to figure out that there are two things that make this marriage a forever thing.

"What do you guys do to celebrate Valentine’s?" I asked.

“We wait for someone to drop us off our candy by the door and we eat it,” Pearl said…cracking Ralph up.

So I pressed on.

"How did you know you wanted to get married to Pearl?" I asked Ralph.

“How did I know? I just knew,” he said. Within two seconds of him finished and perhaps getting nostalgic, Pearl chimed in.

"He knew I could pull weeds and cut grass and shovel snow!" she said.

This is a marriage, a union, rooted…in laughter. They made each other laugh from day one when they met on the farm out in Rogers in the late 1930s.

By 1942, they married. Not in a giant extravagant gesture, but because it was time for Ralph to go to war and when that happened back then you promised forever because you weren't guaranteed there would even be a tomorrow.

Nearly every day for three years, while Ralph served in the Air Force during World War II, Pearl got a letter from Ralph or Ralph got a letter from Pearl.

When he would have to move around Europe they wrote in a language only they knew so she would know he was okay.

“I had a little code thing with the alphabet from Cracker Jacks and each letter was coded so I gave him a copy and when he went overseas he would write me a letter in code, I'd pick it out, and that’s how I knew he was in Scotland,” Pearl said.

I think, rooted in those letters and in those days where they worked the farms in Northwest Hennepin County is secret number two.

Pearl and Ralph are best friends.

You can see it in their eyes. And you can hear it when they give you the old comedic one-two.

So find the one who makes you laugh and keep the one who knows you best.

(© 2017 KARE)