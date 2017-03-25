You can have a sleepover with some sloths in Oregon

Sloths at a Rainier conservation center (Photo: KGW)

RAINIER, Ore. -- A little-known center for sloths in Oregon is gaining national attention for letting visitors see and learn about the threatened species, up close.

The Sloth Captive Husbandry Center in Rainer is home to just under 50 sloths. They live in special climate-controlled habitats, including one small building that houses 10 sloths who can interact with people.

Raegan Royale works at the center and helps care for the sloths, which sleep 15 to 18 hours a day. She said sloths move slowly because they can only see a couple inches in front of them.

“They can smell where they're going instead of having to see where they're going,” said Royale.

Education is one reason the center opened to the public two years ago, after it was founded nearly three decades earlier.

“Our main job as a conservation center is to make sure they survive so that your children and your children's children not only know what a sloth is but can see one, can touch one and understand why they are so delicate and sensitive,” said Royale.

Royale said sloth popularity is on the rise because of movies like Zootopia. She said because of that, the problem of black market sloth imports is also growing.

“We literally had a lady pull in our driveway with a sloth on a shovel in her back seat,” said Royale. “She'd paid for him online, he showed up at the airport and then she didn't know what to do.”

Instead of bringing a sloth home, you can live at the center with the sloths-- for one night, at least. For $600, you and a guest can rent one of four tents set up in the sloth habitat. For $100, guests can visit the habitat and feed the sloths.

“They'll come down once they realize what's going on,” said Royale. “They'll get in your business and expect you to be a human vending machine, so it is your job as a human to feed them.”

Royale stressed that opportunities to visit the sloth habitats are limited and for educational purposes, not entertainment. To learn more, visit here.

